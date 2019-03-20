EMH reports Jan. gain of $281,658

Evans Memorial recently reported $281,658 in revenues in excess of expenses for January 2019. The hospital’s fiscal year-to-date gain is $115,345.

Total revenues for the month totaled $1,352,041, which is $408,043 greater than the previous year. Expenses for the month totaled $1,133,671, an increase over January 2018 total of $1,006,143.

Additional income from county support (for the hospital’s bond payment), tax credit donations and interest totaled $63,288 for the month bringing the total gain to $281,658.

By Julie Braly, Editor