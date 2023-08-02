EMH ribbon cutting marks opening of new ICU wing

Local residents joined Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) staff and officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning, marking the opening of the hospital’s new Intensive Care Unit. Opening of the ICU wing – once known as a monitoring unit – is the culmination of work that started in early February. EMH was one of ten hospitals chosen in 2022 by the Georgia State Office of Rural Health for nearly $1 million in funding to support the betterment of health outcomes in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.