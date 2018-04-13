EMH shows gain of $70,314 in June

Evans Memorial Hospital reported a net revenue gain for June of $70,314 at its monthly board meeting held Tuesday, July 24.

The hospital reports a total revenue of $1,053,939, operating expenses of $1,025,309, and additional income for a total gain of $70,314. The same period for June 2017 showed a loss of $121,530.

By Julie Braly, Editor