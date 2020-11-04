EMH to allow visitors to non-COVID patients

The health and safety of its patients, visitors, employees and community remain top priority at Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH). For this reason, leaders at EMH made the decision several months ago to no longer permit visitors to enter the building amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital announced Monday that effective November 2, 2020, it will begin allowing one visitor per patient.

“As a community, we now have a more clear understanding of how to protect ourselves and others,” EMH Chief Nursing Officer Hope Gray said Monday.

“In order to help put patients and families at ease and to facilitate communication, EMH will permit one visitor per patient provided the patient is not COVID-19 positive or suspected to have the infection,” said Gray….

