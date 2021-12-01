EMH to host 2nd pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) will host a second pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.

Available at this clinic will be Pfizer second doses to children who received their first of the two-dose series at EMH Nov. 22. Children who have yet to receive a COVID vaccine may also receive their first dose at this clinic.

An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling 912-739-5136.

EMH Chief Executive Officer Bill Lee reports the Nov. 22 pediatric clinic resulted in 27 children receiving a COVID vaccine.

Pediatric vaccinations will be overseen by a pediatric nurse practitioner and will be administered in the hospital’s employee parking lot located at the corner of River and Long Streets.

A 15-minute post-vaccination waiting period is required. Activities will be available for children during their wait.

