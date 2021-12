Monica Pacheco-Diaz, who has served as Director of Evans Memorial Hospital’s (EMH) Emergency Department for the past 24 months, will serve as the facility’s Interim Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) beginning December 23.

December 23 will also be the last day current CNO, Hope Gray, will serve in that capacity.

To learn more about Pacheco-Diaz and for more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.