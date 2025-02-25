Emmitt David Crosby, 75, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2025 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Evans County, Emmitt served his country with honor as a U.S. Army veteran in Vietnam. Following his military service, he worked as a truck driver until his retirement. Emmitt is survived by his children: Angie (Sean) Niebel of Boynton Beach, Fla.; Shawn Crosby of Claxton, Ga.; Timothy (Nicole) Crosby of Cave Spring, Ga.; and Casey (Lauren) Hulett of Brunswick, Ga. He was a proud grandfather to Brooke (Tyler) Knowlton and Nikki Niebel; Hailey and Kelley Crosby; Emma, Ethan, and Evan Crosby; and Blake and Bryce Hulett, and a loving great-grandfather to Troy and Leah Knowlton. He is also survived by his brother, John Daniel (Danny) Crosby of Claxton, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 7, at 3:00 p.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Emmitt’s memory to VA Voluntary Services or the American Cancer Society.