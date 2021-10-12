Enman Cordell Lewis, 80, passed away Sunday, October 10, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. He was born August 14, 1941 to Lehman and Avis Driggers Lewis. His life long career was at Evans Concrete Company, serving as vice president and manager of Sylvania Ready Mix and Strickland Concrete in Jesup. Enman enjoyed sports, car racing and working in his yards. He was a loving husband, father and papa. Enman is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Emory Lewis, Alan Lewis, Gene Lewis and Maxine L. Cox. He is survived by his wife, Jeanan Floyd Lewis of Jesup; children, Michael Lewis (Sondra) of Jesup; grandchildren, Blake, Levi and Faith Lewis; siblings, Raymond P. Lewis (Brenda), Joyce Norman (Joe), Geraldine Harn, Reba Smith (Dannis), Doris Jones (Donny); sister-in-law, Alice Lewis; brother-in-law, John Cox; several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Blake Herrin, Randy Lewis, William Harn, Matt Lewis Allen Jones, Ian Greene, Norman Franklin, Michael Cox and Thomas Wright. Social distancing of three feet due to Covid 19 will be enforced and masks are asked to be worn on all services. Remembrances may be made to Beards Creek Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mike Lamb, 3340 John M. Brewton Rd., Glennville, Georgia 30427 and/or Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, South Carolina 29605. Care and services are entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia.