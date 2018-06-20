Enterprise “Salute to Veterans” receives GPA first place award

The Claxton Enterprise has received a first place award in the Georgia Press Association’s (GPA) annual newspaper contest in the Division E special sections category for the 2017 “Salute to Veterans” published in November of last year. The awards ceremony was held Friday, June 8, on Jekyll Island.

Contest judges commented that the section was “a beautiful tribute to the military veterans. It had a clean layout, great photos and was easy to read.”

The Enterprise’s special section took first place prize over a section submitted by the Lake Oconee News and another by The Clayton Tribune.