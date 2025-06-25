Enterprise subscription offer coming to a close soon; renew or subscribe today, help ACA building project

At the end of this month, The Claxton Enterprise will conclude its campaign to help raise funds that will go towards the Arts and Cultural Authority’s (ACA) goal of completing restoration of the Jack and Muriel Strickland Center on West Main St.

Over the past three months, The Enterprise has set aside $10 from each subscriber’s payment for a one-year subscribption for Evans County’s newspaper. At the close of the fund drive on June 30, the proceeds will be presented to the ACA.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the June 18 edition of The Enterprise).