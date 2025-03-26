Enterprise subscriptions offer opportunity to help ACA complete Strickland Cultural Center

If you’ve followed the progress on the restoration of the two-story building on West Main Street that was Evans County’s first Claxton High School, you might be aware that the project which started three years ago could be turned over to the Evans County Arts and Cultural Authority (ACA) by June or July. There is still a lot of work remaining, including flooring and painting, but even at its current status it is a project that the entire community will be proud of. Over-budget due to inflation, and about $500,000 away from having the funds needed, ACA members remain committed to securing the donations necessary to bring it to completion.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.