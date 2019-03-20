Enterprise welcomes staff writer

The Claxton Enterprise is pleased to welcome Rose Beasley as a staff writer. Beasley started February 25 and comes to the Enterprise from Stillmore, Georgia.

Apart from her interests in journalism, Beasley is passionate about nature photography, sea turtles and makeup artistry. “I am very excited to be writing for the Enterprise,” said Beasley. “It not only allows me the opportunity to write about various subjects but also introduces me to a lot of amazing people whose stories are as inspiring as they are.”

Beasley holds a Bachelor’s degree in communications from Mercer University. She has previously worked as a magazine columnist, an advertising sales representative and a public relations manager.

“Writing has always been at the center of my to do list,” Beasley said. “I am by no means a novelist as fiction is not my cup of tea. My heart is in the real every day moments because life is more interesting than the world of make believe. Being in the here and now is exciting and I have been blessed with many opportunities to write about it. I look forward to all the articles I will write about the people and events in Evans County.”