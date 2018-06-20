Mr. Ernest Franklin Nubern, age 70, died on Monday, May 21, at the Doctors Hospital in Augusta. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1966 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He retired as an engineer with the Corp of Engineers at Hunter Airfield after 40 years of service. He loved fishing, working with plants and flowers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elsie Nubern; his parents-in-law, Harry and Hilda Eason; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Eason. He is survived by his wife, Susan Eason Nubern of Statesboro; his sister, Sara Nubern (Bob) Long of Sevierville, Tenn.; his brother-in-law, Neal Eason (Elizabeth) of St. Mary’s, Ga.; his brother in law, Lloyd Eason of Claxton; his best friend and “brother”, Lewis Hazel (Mary) of Jesup, Ga.; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, May 23, from 12 until 2 p.m., at Joiner- Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Interment will be at Eason Cemetery in Claxton. Pallbearers will be Raymond Waters, Mickey Starling, Chris Carter, Chuck Hazel and Chris Hazel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson. com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.