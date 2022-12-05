Ernestine C. Rogers, 85, passed away November 29. She was a native of Evans County, Georgia. Ernestine was a very active member of the Claxton Primitive Baptist Church for most of her life, showing up every time the doors were open. She treasured teaching the Sunday School class and singing in the front row of the choir. She worked at Claxton Manufacturing for many years, and later worked at Walmart as the Door Greeter and also in the deli. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard, nurturing it to perfection. Above all, Ernestine’s greatest love was her family. Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Eudell Colson; sister, Sybil Rowe; grandchildren, Terry Lee Nessmith, Curtis and DeWayne Harrelson. Surviving are her sons, Michael (Laura) Rogers of Long County, Ga. and Candler (Debbie) Rogers of Claxton, Ga.; daughter, Lisa (Ronnie) Nessmith of Bulloch County, Ga.; grandchildren, Cody (Tonya) Nessmith, Casey Nessmith and Cori (Carly) Nessmith; great-grandchildren, Theodore Nessmith and Blake and Bailey Salter; brother, Larry Colson; and sister, Emogene Burbage. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Claxton Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.