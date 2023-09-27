Error in recent tax millage rate forces delay in BOC adoption

Adoption of the local tax millage rate, although set during a meeting of the Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) on Sept. 5, has now been rescheduled for official approval on Oct. 4. Due to a minor mathematical error in the county’s Current 2023 Property Tax Digest and 5-Year History of Levy, as approved and published earlier this month, the BOC must wait until next Wednesday to officially adopt the millage rate that reflects the corrected version of the levy.

