Escapee still on run; U.S. Marshals to help

By Mickey Peace Enterprise Publisher

A suspect in multiple theft cases was taken into custody by the Evans County Sheriffs Department early last week, only to escape as plans were underway to transport him to the Tattnall County Jail.

Daquan Islar, age 28, was picked up in the County on an arrest warrant obtained by the ECSO. While in the process of moving the subject to the Tattnall Jail, he “…pushed away from the transport officer and ran away from behind the courthouse,” according to the sheriff’s office.

