ESPLOST and alcohol sales by the drink pass

Evans County election results (unofficial)

The results for Evans County special election for the City of Claxton alcohol pour by drink passed with 427 votes (66.61%) for and 214 votes (33.39%) against.

The second special election for Evans County, to extend Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST), for passed with 2139 yahs (66.70%) and 1068 nays (33.30%).

Brian Kemp has won Evans County’s primary for governor with 2392 votes (69.35%). Stacey Abrams came in second with 1040 (30.15%) Evans County votes. Ted Metz trailed with 15 votes (.43%).

