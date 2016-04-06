ESPLOST up for voters’ renewal; tax, bonds would fund new CHS

Evans County voters are to decide Tuesday if the Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) will be extended for another five years. The countywide vote on the referendum question, if approved, is expected to raise about $6 million over the next cycle – based on collections from the current tax that was approved in 2012.

The question on next week’s General Election ballot boils down to a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote on extending the tax, but the referendum would also authorize the Evans County School District to issue up to $14 million in general obligation bonds to finance the construction of a new Claxton High School, as well as the construction of system-wide athletic facilities.

“A continuation of the ESPLOST for Evans County will allow the district to partner with the State of Georgia through capital projects funding to construct a new Claxton High School, as well as tackle other facilities needs,” said Superintendent Marty Waters. “Because the funds are collected from anyone who shops in Evans County, they help to reduce the burden on local property owners.”

Last December . . . .

By Mickey Peace, Publisher