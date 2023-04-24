Estean Baker Swanson

On the beautiful winter morning of October 4, 1932, as the sun rays danced across the sky and kissed the cotton fields of the Area, Ga., (now Fort Stewart) the Almighty God manifested his glory in the lives of Archie and Carrie Mae Baker, as their tenth child, Estean Baker was born. Soon after Estean’s birth, the family moved to Claxton, Georgia. Her Christian education began at a young age as a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. She understood and accepted the assignment God placed on her life to be a Church Mother. She attended the Evans County Public Schools. She was known as a wonderful cook, and worked in many restaurants also owning her own restaurant known as the “Swanson’s Chicken Box” and her daughters restaurant, “Stella’s”. Love spoke to her heart and she united in holy matrimony to Richard Swanson, Sr. From this sacred marriage, they were gifted with the lives of five children … Gloriette, Mariette, Richard, Stella and Debra. Their home became an open door to holiday and birthday celebrations, laughter and good cheer, prayer meetings, etc. If there were a picture to illustrate a Church Mother, that picture would be of Mother Estean affectionately known as “Stean” by some, she was known as God’s love personified. She was the “Mother” of the Mountain of Holiness Church of Reidsville, Ga. where her daughter is the Pastor and Prophetess. We will remember her visits to our homes, to the hospitals; her prayers, her laughter, family reunions, rallying the troops in support of whomever, wherever; her constant worship and love of God. Her legacy of sharing love and being loved shall be a blueprint for all of us to follow. On Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at her daughter Stella and husband’s home in Vidalia, Mother Estean heard the call of God, took his hand and claimed the victory. Now the battle has been fought and the victory has been won. May God be magnified and glorified for the life she lived. Estean was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Carrie Mae Baker;, her husband, Richard Swanson Sr.; daughters, Mariette Swanson, Debra S. Gadson; grandson, Anthony Hall; son-in- Law, James Williams. Siblings. We the following are grateful to God for blessing our lives with His daughter, Mother Estean Baker Swanson – daughters, Gloriette S. Williams of Savannah, Ga., Prophetess/Pastor Stella S. Knight (Tommy) of Vidalia, Ga.; son, Richard Swanson of Savannah, Ga.; bonus son, Apostle Clarence Gadson, Jr.; grandchildren, Pam Relaford (Randy), Maritza Smith, Monica Hall, Katara Scott (Willie), Della H. Brown (Chris), Renata Hampton, Tangela Hampton, Nija Gadson and Shelvia Harlan; grandsons, Deon Hampton, Clarence Gadson, III, Matthew Swanson, Elijah Gadson; host of great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; sisters, Olivia Porter and Ollie Mae Baker, both of Claxton; and a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends. To God be the glory for what He has done! Professional Services Entrusted to Martin Funeral Home of Brunswick, Ga. and are incomplete at this time.