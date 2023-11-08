Estralita Green Edwards, 67, passed away November 4, 2023. She was a member of the Daisy Church and a resident at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation where she made many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Palmer Jake Green; and brother, Jeff Green. Surviving are her mother, Luveda Green; sons, Joey Edwards and Chuck Edwards; brother, DeWayne Green; sisters, Lowanza Stone and Tish Collins; one granddaughter; several nieces and nephews Vistiation will be held Monday, November 13, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 13, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chaple. Burial will be in Sunlight Cemetery in Cobbtown, Georgia. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.