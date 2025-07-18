Ethel Lavenia Tipton, 94, passed away on July 17, 2025, at Azalea Nursing Home in Metter, Georgia. Known to everyone as Lavenia, she was born in Claxton, Georgia on July 19, 1930, to her parents, Frank and Mildred Beecher. Growing up she was an only child, and as she told it, was spoiled rotten. Lavenia graduated high school in June of 1949 from Cordele High School where she played basketball. Once graduated from high school she was a telephone operator for a local business. In 1950, Lavenia went on a blind date with her future husband, Charles Tipton and fell head over heels in love. They soon married on August 26, 1950. Once married, Lavenia soon realized she did not know how to cook, clean or wash clothes. She would reminisce to family and friends on how Charles would survive on the Navy base for dinner, and she would often dine out. Once she learned how to be a proper wife, she became a mother to Leon in early 1953. Soon after she and Charles also welcomed sons, Carl and Eddie, and as she put it, had a baby every year for three years straight. During this hectic time of raising three sons and having a husband in the military, she would spend her time practicing and playing the harmonica for anyone who would listen. After her three sons were grown, she welcomed her first granddaughter, Tiffany, and three short years later, another granddaughter was born – Danielle. Being a grandmother was her favorite title. She loved to be a part of the everyday essence of Tiffany and Danielle’s lives. In 1994 Lavenia received a new title – “Great-Grandma” when she welcomed her first great-granddaughter, Demi. She reveled in being a great-grandma and never knew she could love someone so much. Her heart grew even more in 1997 when she welcomed two great-grandsons, Nicholas in February, and Tanner in December. Her hands and heart were full of glee. In her spare time, she would play barbies and hide-n-seek with her great-grandchildren. Late October 1999, she received news that her oldest son, Leon had passed away. Her heart was in shambles, and she did not know how she could ever get over the heartbreak that his death left her in. In 2001 she welcomed her third great-grandson, Ty, who was able to heal her heart following the death of her son. Ten years later, she welcomed her fourth and final great-grandson, Trace, in 2011. Lavenia’s favorite thing was being with family, playing harmonica and collecting antiques. She was happiest at Christmas, and everyone gathered to hear her play “The Train” on the harmonica. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Tipton; and son, Leon Tipton. Surviving are her sons, Carl Tipton and Eddie Tipton; two granddaughters, Tiffany Tipton and Danielle (Matthew) Barrow; five great-grandchildren, Demi (Chris) Lightsey, Nicholas (Leah) Johnston, Tanner Todd, Ty Todd and Trace Todd; three great-great-grandchildren, Gavin and Maddox Lightsey and Henry Johnston; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Monday, July 21, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Johnston, Tanner Todd, Ty Todd, Trace Todd, Chris Lightsey and Trent Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be active members and employees of the Evans County Senior Center. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.