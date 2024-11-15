Eugene ‘Gene’ Talmadge Strickland of Claxton, 90, passed away on November 14, 2024. He believed in the significance of education and encouraged his loved ones to always acquire knowledge. Gene enjoyed a good joke and sharing stories. In 2023, he published a book he had been writing for a few years, “Living in Abject Poverty.” Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing and cooked many delicious meals from the crops he grew in his treasured garden. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Osborn and Willie Mae T. Strickland; and daughter, Tina Strickland. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Mary Strickland of Claxton, Ga.; three sons, Marty (Kay) Strickland of Franklin, N.C., Olan (Rose Ann) Strickland of Graceville, Fla., and Eric (Lisa) Strickland of Cumberland Gap, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward (Carley) Strickland, and Preston (Ruby) Strickland; sister, Doris (Dick) Reed; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 11:00 a.m., at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to, Evans County C.A.R.E.S., PO Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.