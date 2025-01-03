It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Eula Marie Driggers, beloved sister, aunt, dedicated teacher and inspiring coach. She passed away peacefully on December 31, 2024 at the age of 76. She was a native of Evans County and a faithful member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Marie was a guiding light in the lives of many and her legacy is one of dedication, passion, and service to others. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Born on May 14, 1948 in Hagan, Georgia. Marie spent her life inspiring and empowering those around her. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College with a degree in Education. Marie dedicated nearly five decades of her life to shaping the minds of young people. She began her teaching career at Claxton High School in 1970, where she spent 29 years inspiring and guiding countless students until her retirement in May of 1999. Marie’s love for education continued when she began teaching at Pinewood Christian Academy in August of 1999, where she remained until her retirement in May of 2018. Throughout her career, she was not only a beloved educator but also a passionate advocate for her students’ success. In recognition of her remarkable contributions to both education and athletics, Marie was inducted into the Claxton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018, a testament to her enduring impact on the community. Her legacy as a teacher, mentor, and role model will never be forgotten by those whose lives she touched. As a sister and aunt, Marie was a beloved guiding light in the lives of her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Her love was unconditional, and her support immeasurable. She was a constant presence at family events, offering wisdom, laughter, and a sense of security to those she adored. Her influence extended far beyond her professional achievements, she was a role model for kindness, integrity, and generosity. As a teacher and coach, Marie inspired and empowered generations of students and athletes. Her passion for sports and her commitment to her athletes went far beyond the field/court. She instilled discipline, teamwork, and resilience, and was a mentor to many who had the privilege to be coached by her. Her unwavering belief in her athletes’ abilities and her relentless pursuit of excellence left a lasting legacy at Claxton High School and Pinewood Christian Academy athletics. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Jeanne Driggers; brothers, Robert and Sammy Driggers; sister, Nancy D. Cowart. She is survived by two brothers, Richard (Kaye) Driggers, and Johnny Driggers of Claxton; sister, Jeannette (Roger) Fillmore of Jesup; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2:00 p.m. at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Ga. All family and friends are invited to join in honoring the life of Marie. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the following organizations in memory of Eula Marie Driggers: St. Christopher Catholic Church, 400 S. River Street, Claxton, Ga.30417; the Marie Driggers Scholarship Fund, PO Box 702, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or the Brewton Cemetery Fund, PO box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.