Evangeline “Bambi” Alderman, 92, passed away October 19 at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, N.C. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and a native of Four Oaks, N.C. She lived in Richmond Hill for several years before moving to Claxton. She was a member of the Savannah Artist Guild. Surviving are sons, Charles J. Alderman, III of Claxton and David G. Alderman of St. Augustine, Fla.; daughter, Alice Haines of Pinehurst, N.C.; brother, Eugene D. Dunn of Jacksonville, Fla.; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Graveside funeral services were held Friday, October 22, 11 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements