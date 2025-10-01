Evangelist Mary Nell Porter was born in Tattnall County on February 10, 1954, to the late Barney and Mary Porter. She peacefully departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 25, 2025. At a young age she gave her life to Christ and joined Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tyson, Ga. Throughout the years, she attended and fellowshipped with many churches in her local community to include churches in Southeast Georgia, Central Florida and Central Louisiana. She was a member of the Tattnall County Class of 1973, and went on to Job Corps Technical School in Atlanta, Ga. For years she worked at the Mascot Pecan Shelling Co. in Glennville, Ga., as well as Duramatic Products Co. in Glennville, Ga. She also provided in-home private child care service in Georgia, Florida, and Louisiana to a variety of clients in need of her services. She was preceded in death by a dearly loved sister, Gladys Smith; and three loving brothers, Thernell Porter, Thurman Porter, and Barney Porter, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories, hHer daughter, Simeon Porter (Herbert DeLoach Jr.) of Grovetown, Ga.; her son, Rashad Porter of Clermont, Fl.; three grandchildren who she greatly loved. Her oldest granddaughter, who she helped raise and deeply loved, London Porter of Savannah, Ga., and her two youngest granddaughters whom she loved deeply, Paris and Madison Porter (Lafemmi Jenkins) of Groveland, Fl. She also leaves three beloved sisters, Mary Dixon, of Chicago, IL, Jane (Rex) Norman and Sherma (Dr. Will) White, all of Reidsville, Ga. She also leaves to cherish her memory her beloved brother, James (Doris) Porter, of Manassas, Ga.; one of her many loved nieces, Libby Sharpe, and her God daughter, whom she nicknamed, “Squinch Eye”, Rakiel Wicker, of Springfield, Ga.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, church family and friends. Very special friends include Mrs. Dianne Elizabeth, Mrs. Norma Jean Walker, Mrs. Mary Alice Williams, and Mrs. Eunice Wilson-Sheldon. Public viewing will held Friday, October 3, at the King and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Glennville Ga. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Ruben King Sr. Memorial Chapel of the King and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in the Robert Chapel Cemetery, Glennville. King and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.