Evans Co. bridge closing Oct. 26 for replacement; to remain closed until March 2023

A small portion of Daisy Nevils Highway will be closed Wednesday, October 26, 2022, as work to replace the bridge over Thick Creek will soon begin. Weather permitting, the closure is expected to last until March 2023.

Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a press release Monday stating the upcoming replacement of the Thick Creek bridge is part of its continued work to reduce the number of deficient county bridges across the state.

…According to GDOT, its contractor Gregory Bridge Company, is permitted to close Daisy Nevils Highway for 150 calendar days. The contractor will prepare and maintain the detour around the closure, which utilizes Mosley Road and Deloach Church Road. The detour route will add an additional two minutes in travel time.

…Motorists can access residences in the area up to the work zone.

