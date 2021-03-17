Evans Co. public schools closed Thurs., March 18, due to weather predictions

Superintendent Marty Waters just announced Evans County schools will be closed Thursday, March 18, 2021, due to current weather predictions. All activities, including extra-curricular, are also canceled Thursday.

Predictions for Thursday’s weather include widespread and substantial severe weather with the potential of producing damaging winds, hail, and several tornadoes.

Normal school operations will resume on Friday, March 19, 2021.

May 27, 2021 will be designated as an instructional makeup day for all students and staff.