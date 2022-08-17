Evans Co. Public Schools expand  athletic event clear bag safety policy 

Last fall, Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) created a clear bag policy for football games held at Bell Memorial Field, locally referred to as the ‘The Pecan Grove’, to enhance safety and security.

Last week, ECCSS announced the district will continue to implement what it is calling an ‘Athletic Event Clear Bag Policy’ but wants to emphasize to the public that the policy is now expanded to all sporting events for both Claxton High School and Claxton Middle School.

To read the full article, including a list of items allow and not allowed at ECCSS athletic events, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132