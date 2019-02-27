Evans could soon require business licenses in unincorporated areas

Evans County is likely to soon join the ranks of Georgia county governments that require licenses for operating business enterprises within unincorporated areas.

Members of the Board of Commissioners discussed during a February 19 meeting the adoption of an ordinance that, for the first time, would require individuals and firms to obtain a county-issued business license.

The city of Claxton and most municipalities have long-established ordinances for the issuance of such licenses within their incorporated areas. Business operations in rural areas outside the town limits, at least in Evans County, have not been subject to the requirements in the past.

County Attorney Jay Swindell presented the BOC a ‘Questions and Answers’ document that addresses the differences between an ‘Occupation Tax’ and a ‘Regulatory Fee’ method of licensing county business operations. Swindell explained that the two categories are the usual methods by which local governments require a business firm to obtain a license.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Mickey Peace, Publisher