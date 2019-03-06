Evans County 8U Boys Basketball team captures state title

In the opening round Evans County defeated Appling County by a score of 33-9. Ced’veon Bell led the way for Evans County. In round two, Evans County defeated Heard County by a score of 42-25. Again Ced’veon Bell was the leading scorer. Fannin County would be the opponent for the semi-final game. In a hotly contested game, Evans defeated Fannin County 32-31. Javion Mills led the way and nailed two foul shots with under 10 seconds left to seal the victory.

In the Championship Game . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor