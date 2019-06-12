Evans County Board of Commissioners discuss 2020 Census plans

A U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist discussed plans for the 2020 Census at the Evans County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 4, calling for an Evans County Complete Count Committee (CCC).

The specialist, Thurmond Tillman, said a CCC helps ensure that everyone in the area is counted. He explained that trusted voices in the community can encourage people to participate in the census…..

According to census.gov, CCCs educate communities and promote the census through outreach efforts, and people can form community CCCs in addition to government CCCs.

By Blakeley Bartee, Intern