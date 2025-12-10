Evans County Board of Education appoints Tucker to District 3 Seat

The Evans County Board of Education has appointed Michael Tucker to serve as the board member for District 3. Tucker was selected by a unanimous vote of the Board to fill the seat vacated by Bo Eason.

Eason resigned from the District 3 position in October after being appointed to serve as Board Chair, following the recent passing of Board Chair Durell Lynn. Mr. Lynn’s dedication and service to Evans County Schools left a lasting impact on the district and community.

