Evans County C.A.R.E.S. event slated for January 21

Form teams now; new donation event to take place of annual Big Bowl Cook-off

Evans County C.A.R.E.S. (Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support) announces the start of its 2021 fundraising campaign.

In a letter penned to supporters, the steering committee said, “This year has brought about many unexpected challenges. While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our normal routines, it has also brought out the best in people helping people.

The diagnosis of cancer in Evans County has not stopped. Since early March, C.A.R.E.S. has supported 31 individuals with $20,400 in direct financial assistance.

…C.A.R.E.S. will host a drive-thru donation collection event at the Claxton Veterans Community Center on Thursday, January 21, between the hours of 3 – 6 p.m. Supporters are encouraged to form a C.A.R.E.S. team now, collect donations and be creative in fundraising ideas; conduct internal fundraising campaigns within their workplace; solicit corporate donations; and help C.A.R.E.S. continue to support those battling cancer in Evans County. This event will take the place of the annual Big Bowl Cook-off and will signal the start of the 2021 fundraising campaign.

By Julie Braly, Editor