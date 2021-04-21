Evans County C.A.R.E.S. raises nearly $91,000

Evans County Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support (C.A.R.E.S.) has raised nearly $91,000 this fiscal year, which began in July 2020, said Patsy Rogers, C.A.R.E.S. treasurer.

C.A.R.E.S. held a candlelight ceremony Friday night at Bell Memorial Field to honor individuals for whom candles were purchased in honor or memory of. A total of 442 candles were purchased…

Since its founding in November 2006, C.A.R.E.S. has raised funds to benefit local cancer patients and cancer research.

By Julie Braly, Editor