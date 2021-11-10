Evans County firefighters recognized for heroic actions

Based on a letter written by Game Warden First Class Bobby Sanders, Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Division, three members of the Evans County Fire Department – Tracy Cook, Stephen Purvis, and Joey Sapp – were presented Accommodations of Valor last week.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.