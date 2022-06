After 16 years of being on the run, a murder suspect who escaped the Evans County jail in 2006 was captured in Kentucky over the weekend, authorities revealed Monday. The escapee now faces extradition to Georgia.

Following the homicide of 21-year-old Juan Jose Salas Marcias that occurred in Evans County on April 13, 2006, warrants were issued…..

