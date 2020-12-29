Evans County Gets a Dose of Hope

The much-anticipated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Evans County just in time for Christmas last week. Shipments were received Wednesday, December 23, at Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) and Southern Family Medicine (SFM) in Claxton.

Thomas J. Miller, Jr. M.D. of SFM in Claxton said his office received the Moderna vaccine last Wednesday morning.

“All employees with direct contact of patient care did receive the vaccine at their will,” said Miller.

…Also on Wednesday, a long line of EMH staff members lined the sidewalk, clapped, and cheered as the shipment of Moderna vaccine was wheeled into the facility.

The first person to receive the Moderna vaccine at EMH was Dr. Atul Devani, an Emergency Room Physician.

…Bill Lee, EMH Chief Executive Officer, was among the first recipients of the Moderna vaccine at the facility.

…“We are really on the cutting edge in trying to help get ahead of this pandemic,” said Lee.

By Julie Braly, Editor