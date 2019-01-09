Evans County has new K9

Meet Daxx, newest member of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

“I made the decision in mid-2018 to try to get a K9 for the department,” said Evans County Sheriff Randall Tippins.

“Matthew Mallard (an ECSO Deputy) was very interested in it,” continued Tippins, “and I thought with his personality and work ethics that he would make a good dog handler.

“I approached the commissioners and thankfully they agreed and voted to fund it. I think Daxx will be very beneficial to the department and the citizens of Evans County,” said Tippins.

By Julie Braly, Editor