Evans County IDA to receive $500,000 in OneGeorgia funds 

The Evans County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) was recently awarded $500,000 in OneGeorgia (OGA) Equity Funds to construct railroad yard improvements designed to serve existing industries and attract new industries to Industrial Park West.

The OGA Equity Fund provides financial assistance to rural communities to help build capacity and the necessary infrastructure for economic development. The program is designed to serve as a community and economic development tool, providing grants and loans for eligible projects in rural Georgia. OGA programs are administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

….“Within the past 2 years, the Evans County IDA received four inquiries requiring rail access. The lack of rail access cost Evans County the potential to bring more than 125 jobs to the area,” said IDA Director Adam Kennedy.

