Evans County inmates now housed out of county

Evans County and its sheriff, Mac Edwards, have entered into an agreement with Tattnall County and Sheriff Kyle Sapp, for housing Evans County inmates at the Tattnall County jail.

Edwards provided the following statement to The Enterprise concerning his decision to close the jail:

“As Sheriff, I am responsible for the safety and security of Evans County’s citizens. I am also responsible for a large portion of tax dollars…As I conduct business, I often look to where I can reduce liabilities to the Office of Sheriff and Evans County’s Taxpayers.

Edwards said upon entering the Office of Sheriff, “it was immediately apparent that the jail was an issue” and went on to discuss the feasibility of building a new jail and possible renovations to the current jail, an option which is still being explored.

By Julie Braly, Editor