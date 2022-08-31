Evans County Library has much to offer; activities, resources, services

Evans County Public Library has much to offer in ways of activities, resources, and services.

Library Manager Sabrina Saturday recently released the September calendar of events which includes several new activities.

Saturday explains September is Library Card Sign-up Month. To celebrate, Evans County residents can replace their lost library cards for FREE by visiting the Evans County Public Library to renew their card during the month of September. The replacement fee is typically $2.00.

Patrons who renew an expired or inactive card are also eligible to receive half-off regular overdue fines (as able) attached to the account. Take advantage of this great opportunity and reactivate your library card.

….The library is conveniently located at 701 West Main Street Claxton and can be reached at 912-739-1801. The hours are Mon. – Thurs., 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

