Evans County Man Arrested for Drug Charges

Georgia Bureau of Investigations issued the following press release on the evening of June 3, 2022, regarding the arrest of an Evans County resident who faces multiple drug charges as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Richard Lee Williams, age 52, of Daisy, GA, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), assisted by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout this investigation, GBI agents and Evans County deputies seized a quantity of tablets suspected to be fentanyl, drug related paraphernalia, approximately 7 ounces (196 grams) of suspected methamphetamine, and a firearm.

Williams was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Evans County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO and the Evans County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 739-1611, or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.