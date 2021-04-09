Evans County man drowns in Canoochee River

An Evans County man drowned in the Canoochee River Thursday evening. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Hiram Moody, was one of three fishermen in a boat that capsized near the landing.

According to Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Chief Deputy Chris Moser, ECSO and Evans County Fire and Rescue were dispatched at approximately 6:45 p.m., April 8, 2021, to a boating accident on the Canoochee River near the Rocks River Landing located off Highway 301 in Evans County.

Upon arrival, first responders learned that a boat containing three fishermen had overturned just East of the landing. At the time, two of the three fishermen were accounted for after they had made their way to the river bank.

ECSO requested the assistance of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) who responded to the scene with a boat and equipment. Law enforcement and Fire Rescue personnel searched the river and at approximately 8:06 p.m., members of Evans County Fire and Rescue located Moody’s body fisherman near the location where the boat had overturned. The Evans County Coroner also responded to the scene where Moody was pronounced dead.

A joint investigation by ECSO and the DNR is still ongoing.