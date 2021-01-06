Evans County officials sworn in

Evans County elected and appointed officials were sworn in during a ceremony at the Evans County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Newly elected Sheriff Mac Edwards was among the new comers, including County Commissioners Pratt Lockwood and Board of Education member Dorcas Moore.

Other officials sworn in Tuesday included: Clerk of Court, Kathy Hendrix; Tax Commissioner, Julie Mincey; Coroner, Mellie NeSmith; County Commissioner, Irene Burney; and Board of Education Members Joyce Lockwood and Vernella Welch, all of whom are taking office for a consecutive term.

…On Thursday, Dec. 31, Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart also swore in Judge McCoy for a consecutive term. Also on Thursday, Judge McCoy swore in County Surveyor Timothy Eason and County Commissioner L.E. Hewitt

By Julie Braly, Editor