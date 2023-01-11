Jeannie Threatt

Know Your Neighbor: Bill Lee, EMH CEO

The neighbor that you get to meet weekly depends on the kind of week that I am having. This week was a three-ring circus. I landed in the emergency room at Evans Memorial Thursday night with a gruesome cat bite, and then Mama was admitted to Evans Memorial for five days. I had already had Bill Lee, Evans Memorial CEO, in my sites, so the timing was perfect. I already knew what Bill did, but I wanted to find out who he is.