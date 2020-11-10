Evans County PFA has nearly 1,000 campsite reservations in first year

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last October at Evans County Public Fishing Area (PFA). The event marked the opening of Georgia’s first campsite facility developed within a PFA. During its first year of operation, 960 reservations were made for campsites and the new event venue was rented 24 times.

“The new campground and event center facilities at Evans County Public Fishing Area have been a huge success,” said Georgia Department of Natural Resources employee Joel Fleming…..

By Julie Braly, Editor