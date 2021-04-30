Evans County public schools to lift COVID-19 mandates, restrictions

Evans County School System (ECSS) announced today the district will lift all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions beginning Monday, May 3, 2021. ECSS reports receiving no reports of quarantined persons or positive COVID-19 cases among students or employees since March 25, 2021.

“Although our numbers remained extremely low, we continued to enforce a mandatory mask policy in addition to all other DPH recommendations and cleaning efforts,” said Superintendent Marty Waters.

“Based upon the continued trend of extremely low cases,” said Waters. “ECSS will lift all mandates and restrictions” beginning May 3.

While school operations will resume under normal conditions, Waters said ECSS will continue to recommend that masks be worn, social distancing be practiced, and continue to stress the importance of good hygiene. The district’s current cleaning and disinfecting efforts will remain in place.

“We ask that employees, parents, and students continue to monitor themselves,” said Waters. Anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend school or work, but seek medical attention. The district is prepared to move immediately back into mandates and restrictions should it become necessary.