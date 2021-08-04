Evans County School System announces return set for August 9

Students, faculty and staff of Evans County School System (ECSS) will return to traditional 5-day per week instruction beginning Monday, August 9, 2021. Masks will be mandatory at least for the remainder of August. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from ECSS Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters.

“Evans County continues to be in a high (COVID-19) transmission zone due to the number of positive cases. In collaborating with local health officials, the largest age group affected is 34-54 year olds,” said Waters. ”The district has also worked with these health partners to provide vaccine clinics for employees.” Waters reports 67% of the district’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Waters said the district, “will continue emphasizing best practices: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. All buildings will be cleaned daily and sanitized (fogged) twice per week. Buses will be sanitized daily. The district will continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for quarantining.”

Athletic practices and events will continue as they follow GHSA guidance and recommendations.

“While we all are excited to return to school and resume a normal routine,” said Waters, “the challenges of COVID-19 and the Delta variant are very real. We are prepared to return to face-to-face instruction and implement as many mitigation strategies as possible. However, we all must be diligent in doing what we can to stop the spread in order to keep schools operating normally.”

By Julie Braly, Editor