Evans County Schools delay opening due to COVID

The Evans County School System (ECSS) has announced it will delay the start of the new academic year due to a sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in the county.

ECSS issued the following press release earlier today:

After monitoring community infection rates, consulting with local health officials, and reviewing our return to school guide, the Evans County Charter School System will delay the start of school for students and faculty until Monday, August 9, 2021. The decision came after COVID-19 status for the district was classified as a rapid transmission zone (red zone).

The district will continue to monitor rates and develop plans to move to an A/B hybrid model IF necessary. Masks will be mandatory upon return unless numbers have reduced. If possible, the district will make a decision by Thursday, August 5.

Athletic practices and events will continue as they follow GHSA guidance and recommendations.

A registration link will be provided on the district website in an attempt to provide support to parents who are attempting to enroll students.

“While we all are excited to return to school and resume a normal routine, it is simply too risky to do so right now. We are hopeful to get back on August 9th. If we are able to do so, it will be four weeks earlier than last fall,” said Superintendent Marty Waters, Superintendent.