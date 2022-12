Evans County Schools on lockdown as precautionary measure

CORRECTION – Evans County schools WERE NOT put on lockdown. There has been no threat to any school in Evans County. Local law enforcement, however, are being proactive with a heavy presence at all schools.

UPDATE – THE SCHOOL SCHOOTINGS HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED AS HOAXES…THERE ARE NO ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATIONS AT THIS TIME

According to a representative from Evans County Sheriff’s Office, there are currently possible active school shooter situations in Savannah, Brunswick, and and Camden County. Out of an abundance of caution,¬†all Evans County Charter Schools are being put under lockdown at this time. Further details will be shared as they become available.