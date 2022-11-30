Evans County Schools on lockdown as precautionary measure

CORRECTION – Evans County schools WERE NOT put on lockdown. There has been no threat to any school in Evans County. Local law enforcement, however, are being proactive with a heavy presence at all schools.

UPDATE – THE SCHOOL SCHOOTINGS HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED AS HOAXES…THERE ARE NO ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATIONS AT THIS TIME

According to a representative from Evans County Sheriff’s Office, there are currently possible active school shooter situations in Savannah, Brunswick, and and Camden County. Out of an abundance of caution, all Evans County Charter Schools are being put under lockdown at this time. Further details will be shared as they become available.